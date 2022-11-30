Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,608 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -397.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

