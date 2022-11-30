Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth $597,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,926,000.

Shares of FXA opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $61.33 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

