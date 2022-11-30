Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 4,212 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,416 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 450.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of AG stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -5.13%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

