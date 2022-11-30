Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,204,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,268,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 771,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 313,845 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AUPH stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AUPH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

