Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $340.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.14. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $346.35.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $9,757,679 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

