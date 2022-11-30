Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,339 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,339 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,731.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.57. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 59.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

