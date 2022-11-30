Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $181.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,754 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

