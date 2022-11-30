Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

