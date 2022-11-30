Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

