Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,380,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,680,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 675,629 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

CZR opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $97.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.