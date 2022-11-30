Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 57.91.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.00. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.