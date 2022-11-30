Cetera Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $168.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

