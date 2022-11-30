Cetera Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 477.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $34.78.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.