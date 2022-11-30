Cetera Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $57.36.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.