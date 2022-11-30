Cetera Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 411.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 349,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 281,145 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 172,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 107,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

