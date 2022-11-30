Cetera Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 214.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 7,123.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 9,420.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,940.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,394.25.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

About Seaboard

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.