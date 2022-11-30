Cetera Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 214.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 7,123.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 9,420.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seaboard Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,940.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,394.25.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.