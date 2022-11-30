Cetera Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total transaction of $2,663,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,973,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total value of $2,663,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,967 shares of company stock valued at $37,241,600. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $264.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.84 and a 200-day moving average of $232.21. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

