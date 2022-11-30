Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 53.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 64.5% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 68.3% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BAPR opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $34.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.