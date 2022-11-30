Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUV opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

