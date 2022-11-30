Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 137.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE HYT opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

