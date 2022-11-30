Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

