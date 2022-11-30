Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,392 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE SBR opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.