Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $348,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,838,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $95,168,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

