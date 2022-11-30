Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 343,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 96,273 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Investec raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

