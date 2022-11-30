Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter worth $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 17.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,461.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $62,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,899 shares of company stock worth $76,942. 8.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General American Investors Stock Performance

General American Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

