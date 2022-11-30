Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 711.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UJAN opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46.

