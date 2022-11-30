Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 407,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 403,961 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $146.74 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average is $135.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

