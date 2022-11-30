Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $168.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average of $158.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

