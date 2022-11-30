Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 788 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $43,620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,552.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,283 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $30,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 636,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,719,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,710,000 after acquiring an additional 541,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.32. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

