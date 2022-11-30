Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,166 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BJUN opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.