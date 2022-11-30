Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.44. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $108.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.