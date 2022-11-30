Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mplx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,807,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,133,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mplx by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,798,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after buying an additional 529,595 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,465,000 after buying an additional 760,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 58,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

