Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,964,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 54.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LADR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Ladder Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 88.12, a current ratio of 88.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

About Ladder Capital

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

