Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NJAN. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 205.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 143,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 96,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 58.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 85.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NJAN stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.