Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 413.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Price Performance

Shares of HAIL stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.