Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $238.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.81. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $350.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.