Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after acquiring an additional 227,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,141,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,326,000 after acquiring an additional 44,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $151.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average of $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

