Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTF. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $23,958,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 484,029 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 448.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 268,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219,650 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

