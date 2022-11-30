Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 401 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Graco by 19.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Graco Dividend Announcement

Shares of GGG opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

