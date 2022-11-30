Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $1,682,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 486.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 260,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 215,696 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 32.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

