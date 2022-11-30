Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 5,707 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $143,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PML opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.