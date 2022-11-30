Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,017.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,818.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,915.03. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

