Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 7,916 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 76.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 158.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 106,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.57. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

