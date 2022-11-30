Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 832 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $708,000.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.