Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 832 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $708,000.
Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09.
Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
