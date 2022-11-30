Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 495,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,277,000 after buying an additional 106,167 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $3,060,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 703.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 45,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 323.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $235.81 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.84. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

