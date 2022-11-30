Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $316,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,197 shares of company stock worth $14,084,639. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

