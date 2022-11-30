Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 2,597.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 280,067 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 55,685 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

BATS:TAIL opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.