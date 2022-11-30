Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2,660.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 702,570 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,815,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 344,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 109,737 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,694,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 62,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.