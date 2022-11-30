Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 94.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.