Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $235.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.17.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.21 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.